PIENAAR. MARYLOU née Azzopardi, formerly of Sliema, passed away peacefully at her residence in South Africa, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughters Annabelle and Michelle, their respective spouses, her grandchildren, her mother Margaret Azzopardi, her siblings Josie, Anton, John and Bridget, and their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, all their spouses and partners, and numerous friends in South Africa and Malta. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 27, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by the interment of her cremation ashes in the family crypt at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Christopher, Adrian and Simon and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO – CARMEL J. In loving memory, tomorrow the 25th September being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Noemi, Erika, Julian, Deborah and their families.

FELLS – KEVIN. 27 years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthèse, uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

FORMOSA – DOROTHY. Wonderful memories of a loving sister and aunt on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sister Carmen, Joseph, Kristian and Lisa and their families.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In loving memory of my beloved parents on the 38th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 38th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

