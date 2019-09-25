Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On September 24, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, MICHAEL of Balzan, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Frances, his daughters Josette and her husband Noel and Mariella and her husband John, his grandchildren Isaac James, Samuel and Racquel, his brothers and sisters John and his wife Josephine, Emmanuel, Josephine and Valentin, in-laws, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Thursday, September 26, at 8am, for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Swieqi, ex-teacher at Junior Lyceum in Ħamrun, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his wife May, son Ralph and his wife Elaine, daughter Lynda and her husband Bjorn Kristiansen, son Eric and his wife Claire, his beloved grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, his sisters Antida and Jane, widow of Alfred Mifsud, his brothers Salv and his wife Amelia, Benny and his wife Anna, Michael and his wife Maria, his brother-in-law Ray Calleja and his partner Marie-Therese Grech Sant, his sister-in-law Eileen Zerafa Boffa and her partner Ronnie Soler, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at Tal-Ibraġ parish church today, Wednesday, September 25, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to The Ladybird Foundation would be appreciated. May God grant Joseph eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rehab Ward 2 of Karin Grech Hospital, Floor 2 of Zammit Clapp Home and M1 ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their excellent care and dedication.

DE GAETANO. On September 20, MAURICE, aged 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his children Alistair and Oliver and those close to them, his brother-in-law Godfrey, his mother Mary, his brother Edward and his wife Grace, nephews, many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said at Balzan parish church today, Wednesday, September 25, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

DEGUARA. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Sciberras, of Mosta, daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Emanuela, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frans, her daughter Daphne and her son Michael, her sisters and brother, Carmelina, widow of John, May, widow of Paul, Frans and his wife Janette, Jean and her partner Louis, Miriam and her husband Fabrizio, her husband’s family, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, September 25, at 2.45pm for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family tomb at Mosta cemetery. Instead of flowers, friends and loved ones are being invited to make a donation in her memory to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear father on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Please remember him in your prayers. His family.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who left us one year ago, September 26, being the first anniversary of his demise. So very deeply missed and remembered with love and gratitude every passing day. Forever in our hearts. His wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on September 26 and 28, at St Patrick’s church, at 9am and on September 28, at the Ursuline Creche, at 6.30pm.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remem-bering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. God, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LA ROSA. In everlasting memory of STEVE being the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by Vicky, Joe, Louise, Daniel, Christabel, George, Adrian, Julian, Martina, Paul, Nadine and his newphews and nieces. May he rest in peace.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 49 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his mother Frances and his brother Franklin.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 34th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 34th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May God grant them eternal rest.

