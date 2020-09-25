Obituaries

ABELA. On September 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, his son Christopher and his wife Angela, his daughter Ann, all his loving grandchildren, family and friends. Private burial took place on Saturday, September 19, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will take place at Tal-Ibraġ church tomorrow, Saturday, September 26, at 9am. Donations to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. He is always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Many thanks go to the management and staff of Casa Antonia, Balzan.

CARDONA. On September 14, at St Vincent De Paule Residence, HILDA, aged 84, from Tarxien, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband John, her sons Ivan, Stanley and Brian and their spouses, her grandchildren, her brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 26 at 8am to Annunciation of Our Lady Parish Church, Tarxien, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On September 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR of Rabat, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Theresa, his daughters Suzanne and Olivia, his beloved grandsons Luca and Matthew, his siblings, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 25, at 2pm, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at St Margaret Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our father on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

GRIMA. In loving memory of MARYANNE on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. In loving memory of a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. The Pace Ross family. May he rest in peace.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remembering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 50 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his mother Frances and his brother Franklin.

MAYO – ANTHONY. Today the first anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Helga, his beloved children Lawrence and his partner Yuki, Jomarie and her partner Fred, and Michael; his brother Peter and his wife Josephine; his nieces Annemarie and her husband Serge, Cecelia and her husband Dorian; his aunts, sister Antoinette Farrugia and Lilian Farrugia, other relatives and friends, mainly Ray Mallia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 35th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Very sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 35th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May God grant them eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSARIO. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 59th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Susan and Anthony. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.