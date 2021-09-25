Sapphire Wedding

Happy 45th wedding anniversary to our dearest parents WALTER J. XUEREB and KATHLEEN, née Vella Zarb, from your children Daniela and Ryan and Matthew and Ann and your adored grandchildren Kyle, Martina, Michela and Luca. Thank you for all your loving care.

Obituaries

SCHEMBRI. On September 26, JOSEPH, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Eugene and his wife Katia, his daughter Marisa and her husband Denis Sant, his son Aldo and Marthese, his grand­children and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 27, at 8.30am, for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive any visitors.

SOLER. On September 23, at Capua Hospital, Sliema, ADELINA, aged 91, sadly passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister May and brother Victor, nephews, nieces and their families. The funeral cortège leaves Capua Hospital, Sliema, today, at 8.45am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the passing of CARMEL MIFSUD, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, September 26, at 11am, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ta’ l-Ibraġ. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our father on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 25, at 7.30pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant our dear Joseph eternal rest.

GRIMA. In loving memory of MARYANNE on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remembering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LA ROSA. In everlasting memory of STEVE on the ninth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vicky and Joe Pace Ross, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. May he rest in peace.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 51 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his brother Franklin.

MAYO – ANTHONY. Today the second anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Helga, his children Lawrence, Jomarie, Michael and their partners; his brother Prof. Peter Mayo and his wife Josephine; his nieces Annemarie and Cecelia and their families and his aunt Sister Antoinette Farrugia. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 36th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sadly missed and never forgotten by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 36th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSARIO. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 60th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Susan and Anthony. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

