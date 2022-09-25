Obituary

MUSCAT. On September 22, ETHEL, aged 99, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary and her husband Godfrey, Monique and her husband Gerard, Claude and his wife Marcelle, her daughter-in-law Felicity, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Monday, September 26, at 9am at the St Julian’s parish church.

In Memoriam

CACCIATOLO – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death, September 25, 2011. Fondly remembered by his wife, Helen, his sons, daughters and spouses, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our father on the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

GRIMA – MARYANNE. Treasured memories of a dear mother, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father tomorrow being his 25th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, daughter Sephora and her husband Jonathan, and grandchildren Vincelle, Thea and Liam. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remembering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 52 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his brother Franklin.

MAYO – ANTHONY and FARRUGIA LILIAN. Today the third and second anniversary of their death. Deeply missed and never forgotten by Helga, Lawrence, Jomarie, Michael, Peter, Josephine, Annemarie and Cecelia and their respective families.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 37th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sorely missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 37th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSARIO. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 61st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Susan and Anthony. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN ABELA (Alfaran). A very special husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, on September 26, 2002. “We think about you always; We tal about you still; You have never been forgotten; And you never will. We hold you close within our hearts; And there you will remain; To walk and guide us through our lives; Until we meet again.” Never forgotten and forever missed by his wife Annie, his children Charlie, Twannie, Marthese, Lino and their respective spouses, his eight grandchildren, his great granddaughters, and his sister Luki.

EVELYN SAMMUT, née SANT. In ever loving memory on the 18th anniversary of her passing away, September 24, 2004. Her husband Ronald, her children Patrick and wife Rosalie, Alex and Rosanne, her grandchildren Andrew, Kristina and Matthew, the Sammut and Sant families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

On the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life KEITH MONTANARO - 27.03.1983 - 28.09.2017. Remembered always with love. Make my time on earth count loudly; So I’ve not lived in vain; Use the love we shared; To make more love and not more pain. Marie, Edgar and Tara.

Notary DR PHILIP SALIBA, LL.D. UOM - 26.9.2011. Treasured memories of a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Marie Louise, his children Jeannette, Hilda and Harold, Margaret and Cyril, Anna, Henri and Anne Marie and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS MICALLEF on the 11th anniversary of his demise - 13.9.1955 - 25.9.2011. Deeply missed and fondly loved by his wife Lina, his children Mark and his wife Natalia, Janine and her husband Claudio, grandson Luca, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RITA ABELA - In fondest memory of an affectionate and wonderful mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, keep her in Your loving arms.

In loving memory of LINA PELLEGRINI PETIT. Fondest memories of a dear mother on the first anniversary of her demise. Her children, Myriam, Cecilia, Edward, Lucienne and Ariane and their families. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear MARION RIZZO - 05.09.1935 - 25.09.2013. on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed, always fondly remembered by her husband Tony, her children Adrian, David and Geraldine, Claire and grandchildren Gabriel, Robert, Joseph, Martina and Isabelle. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of STEPHEN LA ROSA on the 10th anniversary of his demise. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited. Louise, Daniel and Christabel.

