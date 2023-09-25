In Memoriam

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of our dearest father ANTHONY on the 25th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with love and gratitude by his children Sister Maronna, Tonio, Karol and Anne, John and Marisa, Marie, widow of Adrian, Sandra and Akram and Joanna. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Please remember him in your prayers.

GRIMA – MARYANNE. Treasured memories of a dear mother, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remembering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 53 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his brother Franklin.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In loving memory of my beloved parents on the 38th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 38th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

ANTHONY CACCIATOLO In loving memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his death, September 25, 2011. Fondly remembered by his wife, Helen, his sons, daughters and spouses, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters, relatives, and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of STEPHEN LA ROSA On the 11th anniversary of his demise. Those we love don’t go away They walk beside us everyday Unseen, unheard but always near Still loved still missed And very dear. Sadly missed by his mother Marion, his son Daniel and his fiancée Christabel, his sister Joanna, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam JOSEPH MAMO DINGLI September 25, 2003 In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters and sons-in-law, Magda and Peter Bartolo Parnis, Isabelle and André Micallef Grimaud, and his grandchildren, Timmy, Chris, Lisa and Daniel.

In loving memory MARK NAUDI I hide my tears when I say your name But the pain in my heart is still the same Although I smile and seem care free. There is no one who misses you... More than me. On the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts. Nathalie, Silvio, John, Karen-Lee, Kai and Nina. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St Paul Shipwrecked chapel, St Paul’s Bay.

Sistina Art Shop

Top quality artists’ materials. Back to school offers. New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.