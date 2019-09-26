Obituaries

AQUILINA. On September 23, YVONNE of Rabat, passed away peacefully at her residence. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Tony Spiteri, her daughters Carole and her husband David, Monica and Ingrid, her sister Marie Louise, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 27, at 3.30pm, for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by inter-ment in the family grave at St Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD. On September 25, at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, MARY nèe Dougall, born in Senglea and residing in Birkirkara, aged 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Myriam, Joe, Dorothy, Bernadette, David, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, September 27, at 2pm, at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAGI MAGRI OVEREND. On September 16, NELLY, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Farid, his wife Caroline, her daughter-in-law Sîan, her grandchildren Victor, Déwi, Dylan, Sami, Rachel and Alex, her great-grandson Hugo, their respective spouses Pernille and Omar, her guardian angel Sandra Kirkpatrick, as well as her cousins and other dear friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, September 28, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations can be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CEFAI. In loving memory of our dear KARINA on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DYCKHOFF – RODGER. In memory of my loving husband and dearest friend, this being the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Please remember Rodger in your prayers.

We give our loved ones back to God,

In giving them to us he did not lose them,

So in returning them back to Him,

We have not lost them.

May the Lord, grant him eternal rest. Patricia.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father being his 22nd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, daughter Sephora her husband Jonathan and grandchildren Vincelle, Thea and Liam. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in his memory at Tal-Ibraġ parish church at 8am and 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

