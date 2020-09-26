Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On September 24, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, LILIAN of Balluta passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister, Sr Antoinette Farrugia of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, Rabat, her nephew Prof. Peter Mayo and his wife Josephine, her niece-in-law Helga, widow of her nephew Anthony, her great-nephews and nieces Annemarie and Cecilia and their husbands, Lawrence, Jomarie and Michael, the carers at Casa Arkati, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Saturday, September 26, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On September 24, EMMANUEL, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He is sadly missed by his daughter Carmen and her husband Martin Chetcuti, Stephen and his wife Mariella, his grandchildren Victoria and her husband Stefan Muscat, Sarah and her husband Matthew Fenech, Lara and her husband Andre White, Zach and his girlfriend Julia Farrugia, his great-grandchildren Amelia and Sebastian, his sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Saturday, September 26, at 10am, at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DYCKHOFF – RODGER. In loving memory of my dearest husband and best friend on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always loved and never forgotten. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Patricia.

GAUCI MAISTRE. Cherished memories of our dearest JOSEPH, a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude. Sadly missed by his wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the second anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, daughter Sephora, her husband Jonathan and grandchildren Vincelle, Thea and Liam. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELO. In loving memory of our dear father, today the second anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Michael, Mario and MaryAnne, Guido and Mariza and Marisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, at 9am, at Attard parish church.

SERGE – JEFFREY. Remembering my brother with love and affection, today the 34th year since he left us so suddenly. His sister Karen, nephews and nieces.

VASSALLO CESAREO. In loving memory of ATTILIO on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica, children Roberta, Andrea, Mark, their spouses and his grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, September 26, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

