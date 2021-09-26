Marriage

Mr Sam Agius and Dr Ramona Camilleri

On September 8, 2021, SAM and RAMONA were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony. Mass was concelebrated at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, by Fr Andrew Galea, Fr Jimmy Bonnici and Fr Sebastian Caruana. Witnesses were Dr Kenneth John Camilleri, Dr Julian Carl Camilleri and Mr Eman Agius. A reception was afterwards held at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar. The couple are enjoying their honeymoon in Canada and would like to thank all those who wished them well on their special day.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On September 23, at Zammit Clapp Residential Home, LILLIAN, passed away peacefully, aged 99, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her dear son Adrian and his wife Rose Mary, her granddaughter Karen and her partner Joseph, her grandson Alain and his wife Julia, her great-grandsons Paul and Christopher, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Residential Home tomorrow, Monday, September 27, at 8.35am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Zammit Clapp Residential Home for the dedicated care and love shown to her throughout her stay at the home.

DEBONO. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CONNIE, of Sta Venera and residing in Fgura, widow of Paul, aged 77, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Noel and his wife Sylvana, her daughters Rose Anne and Charolle and her husband Frankie Portelli, her beloved grandchildren Corinne, Jeremy and Matthias, her sister Anna, her brothers and sisters in-law, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, September 28, at 8am for Our Lady of Mt Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Sta Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On September 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA of Valletta, residing at Floriana home, passed away comfort­ed by the rites of Holy Church, at the venerable age of 95. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dominic and his wife Imelda, Raymond and his wife Sylvia, Vincent and his wife Doreen, her daughters Rose, wife of Joe Depares, Anna, wife of Alfred Guazzo and Rita, wife of Joe Said, her brother Jimmy and her sister Evelyn, Milda, widow of her brother Edgar, her sister-in-law Ċensina and her husband John, her grand­children, amongst whom Canon Stefan Galea, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, September 27, at 8.30am at St Dominic’s parish church and basilica, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff of Ward MIU6, Mater Dei Hospital and the staff of the Floriana home for the elderly.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. On September 25, LINA née Grech Cumbo, aged 100, widow of Notary Peter Paul, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her children Myriam and her husband Martin, Cecilia and her partner Tonio, Edward and his partner Stephanie, Lucienne and her husband Robert, Ariane and her husband Paul, their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her in-laws Gaby, Rosemary, and Rose Martin. The funeral will leave St James Hospital for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow Monday, September 27, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at St George cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request nut donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to the carers at Casa Arkati and at St James Hospital, Sliema.

SCHEMBRI. On September 24, JOSEPH, aged 89, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Eugene and his wife Katia, his daughter Marisa and her husband Denis Sant, his son Aldo and Marthese, his grandchildren and great-grandchild, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 27, at 8am, for St Paul Shipwreck parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive any visitors.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARY. In loving memory of my beloved mother on the 44th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by your only daughter Marlene and family.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. Remembering a dear brother, uncle, friend and teacher with great love and affection. Specially remember­ed on the fifth anniversary of his onward journey. You left this world better than you found it, looked for the best in people and gave the best you had. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Mary, Giselle, Paramit, Alexandra, Gabriella and Joseph.

DYCKHOFF. In ever loving memory of my dearest husband and best friend RODGER on this, the ninth anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Please remember dear Rodger in your prayers. Patricia.

GALEA. In loving memory of our dear parents FRANCIS and MARIA, née Cavallazzi on the anniversary of their demise. Always remembered by their sons, daughters, in-laws and their families.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, daughter Sephora, her husband Jonathan and grandchildren Vincelle, Thea and Liam. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – PAULINE. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Sorely missed and never forgotten by her husband Albert, her children Stephen and Elaine and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, September 26, at 11.30am, at Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in his memory at 8am and 6.30pm at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

