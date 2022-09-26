IN MEMORIAM

DYCKHOFF. In loving memory of RODGER, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply loved and sorely missed by his wife Patricia. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the fourth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – PAULINE. Precious memories of a dearly loved wife, special mother and devoted grandmother, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family. A prayer for the repose of her soul is solicited.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in his memory at 8am and 6.30pm, at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.