Obituary

CALLUS. On September 25 at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (sive Doris) née Dimech, of Valletta, aged 77 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony (Tony), her son Malcolm, her daughter Maureen and her husband Christian Micallef, her beloved grandson Andrea, her brothers Charles and Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27, at 10.30am for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 11am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Embrace Diversity Organisation BOV app: 9965 8996/Revolut: 9945 1172 will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DYCKHOFF. In loving memory of RODGER, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply loved and sorely missed by his wife Patricia. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – PAULINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest wife, mother and grandmother, today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory, on the 10th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in his memory at 8am and 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN ABELA (Alfaran) A very special husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, on September 26, 2002. “There is not a day we do not think of you and the love you had for us. You are forever alive in our hearts.” Never forgotten and forever missed by his wife Annie, his children Charlie, Twannie, Marthese, Lino and their respective spouses, his eight grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his sister Luki.

