Diamond Wedding

Mr LOUIS JACCARINI and Ms MARLENE GALEA SOUCHET

The marriage took place on the September 27, 1959 at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Fr Mario Jaccarini, SJ, officiated. With love from Mylène, John and Paula and their spouses and your beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you for all you’ve done for each and every one of us over these special years.

Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. At Mater Dei Hospi- tal PAUL, of Mosta, aged 95, passed away peacefully com- forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his chil- dren Maria, Pauline and her hus- band Arthur, Jimmy and his wife Liliana, Angelo and his wife Maria, Tessie and her husband Leonard and Fr Joseph Buhagiar, his grandchildren and great- grandchild, his brother and sisters, his wife’s brothers and sis- ters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hos- pital, tomorrow, Saturday, Sep- tember 28, at 8am for Mosta Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAYO. On September 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of St Julian’s, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his wife Helga, his beloved children Lawrence, Michael, Jomarie and her partner Alfred, his brother Peter and his wife Josephine, his nieces Annemarie and Cecelia and their spouses, his aunts Lilian Farrugia and Sr Antoinette Farrugia, relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at Balluta parish church on Monday, September 30, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the MS Society, Birkirkara, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of ARTHUR VELLA, SJ, will be said today, Friday, September 27, at 7pm at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and then Kunċizzjoni. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CACHIA – ALFRED. In loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather being his 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-louise, children and grandchildren.

CASSAR – VINCENT (Ċensu). In loving memory of a dear father. Fondly remembered by his sons, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today being the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her family and friends. Lovingly remembered by her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, daughters-in- law, grandchildren together with their spouses and great- grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

DEPASQUALE – CATHERINE. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 52nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her son, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

PIROTTA – Cherished and loving memories of our dearest DENNIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Affectionate memories of a dear mother and nanna who loved us infinitely, today being the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

