Obituaries

ATTARD. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Pillow, widow of Sonny (Saviour), aged 86, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Caroline and her husband Jean Curmi, her sons Kenneth and his wife Jackie and George and his wife Marisa, her beloved grandchildren Matthew and his fiancée Alexia, Luke and his wife Dominika, Christina, Sharon and her husband Andrew De Giovanni, Edward and his wife Tasha, Gavin and his partner Agne, Malcolm and his wife Sunaina, Faye, her seven adorable great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. The burial was held privately and a memorial for the repose of her soul will take place at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On September 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, on the eve of her 91st birthday, passed peacefully away. She will always be loved and remembered by her sisters Emmanuela and her husband Aurelio Schembri, Frances, widow of George Camilleri, Sister Concetta Dimech FMM, and Antoinette, widow of George Zahra, her in-laws Josephine, widow of Alfredo Dimech and Francis Farrugia and his wife Antida, nephews and nieces, their respective families, her dear friends Vincent and Doris Muscat, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, September 28, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 20th anniversary of his death, Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORDA. In loving memory of my dear mother MARY who passed away 43 years ago. Deeply missed by your only daughter Marlene and family. Always in our hearts and prayers.

CACHIA – ALFRED. Loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise, children and grandchildren.

CASSAR. Treasured memories of a dear father and husband VINCENT (Ċensu). Fondly remembered by his sons, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest DENNIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Affectionate memories of a dear mother and nanna who loved us infinitely, today being the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

