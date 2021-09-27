Obituary

PELLEGRINI PETIT. On September 25, LINA née Grech Cumbo, aged 100, widow of Notary Peter Paul, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her children Myriam and her husband Martin, Cecilia and her partner Tonio, Edward and his partner Stephanie, Lucienne and her husband Robert, Ariane and her husband Paul, their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her in-laws Gaby, Rosemary and Rose Martin. The funeral will leave St James Hospital for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, today Monday, September 27, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by inter-ment at St George cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the carers at Casa Arkati and at St James Hospital, Sliema.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 21st anniversary of his death. Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CACHIA – ALFRED. In loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather today being his 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise, children and grandchildren.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA. In loving memory of DENNIS on the 27th anniversary of his death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Affectionate memories of a dear mother and nanna who loved us infinitely, today being the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

