OBITUARIES

DEGIORGIO. On September 25, JOSEPH (Hurricane), of Valletta, aged 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nadia, his son Damien Degiorgio, husband of Piera, his granddaughters, Federica and Francesca, whom he adored, his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, and many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 27, at 1.30pm, for St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. On September 25, CARMEL, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Noemi, his children Erika and her husband Daniel, Julian, Deborah and her husband Robert, grandchildren Ben, Rowan, Joe, Katrina and Daryl, his sister Joan and her husband Stanley, siblings-in-law John, Maria and her husband Giovanni, Caroline, Carmen and her husband Frank, Anna and her husband Carmelo, Marcelle, widow of Joe, nephews and nieces, and numerous relatives in Malta and Australia, and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, at Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, at 4pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRI. On September 24, at Rabat Community, Sr ANDRE MAGRI, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Maria, Giovanna Camilleri and her brother Joseph, her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, for children in care will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace.

REQUIEM MASS

Today, Tuesday, September 27, Mass will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of Rev Fr ARTHUR G. VELLA SJ, at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta, at 6pm. Route: Saqajja Square, Roman House, Bużugrilla, Għajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa in Kunċizzjoni. Your presence will be appreciated. It will be streamed online on Il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera Rabat, Malta.

IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORDA – MARY. In loving memory of my beloved mother on the 45th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by your only daughter Marlene and family.

CACHIA – ALFRED. In loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being his 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today being the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA. Remembering our dear DENNIS on his 28th anniversary. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Affectionate memories of a dear mother and nanna who loved us infinitely today being the 19th anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and JoAnna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ROGER DELICATA – 20.9.1935 – 27.9.2014. On the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Paula, his brothers Edward and Doreen, Reginald and Odette, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.