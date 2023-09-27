Obituary

FORMOSA. PETER passed away peacefully at St James Hospital, Sliema, in the company of his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a long battle against cancer. He leaves to mourn his children Matthew, Sarah, Chiara and Julia together with her fiancé Andrew. His partner Suzanne Vella and ex wife Elizabeth née Zammit. His brothers John Formosa, Mr Mark Formosa and his wife Gaby, his sister Eugenie née Formosa and her husband Charles Camilleri as well as all of his nephews, nieces and great friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, September 27, at 3pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Karl Vella Foundation on Revolut +356 7753 2568 and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the dedicated staff of the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Care, the staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, for their sterling work and exceptional care.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY. Today the 23rd anniversary of his death, the 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, shall be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CACHIA – ALFRED. Loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA. Cherished and loving memories of our dearest DENNIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Today 20 years from her passing to eternal life. Remembered today and always by Alex and JoAnna, Gianfranco, Roberta and Michele. May she rest in peace.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOUISE LUNGARO-MIFSUD a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons and daughters Ambrose, Daphne, Romwald, Reuben, Bertille and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Wednesday, September 27 at St Julians parish church at 7pm.

In loving memory of ROGER DELICATA (20.9.1935 – 27.9.2014) on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Paula, his brothers Edward and Doreen, Reginald and Odette, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.