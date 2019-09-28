In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT – In loving memory of VIOLET, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Still living in our hearts. Fond memories of a mother and grandmother to Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald, spouses and grandchildren. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory and grateful remembrance on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Martine and her husband Duncan, his grandchildren, family and friends.

PULLICINO. Unforgettable cherished memories of our darling DENISE, who left us for eternal life 39 long years ago. You are loved and missed so much. Forever in our hearts. Mum, brothers Alex and Austin, sister Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 42nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

