Obituaries

BORG. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 75, of Xagħra, Gozo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Miriam, his children Monica, Elayne and Victor John, his grandchildren Luke, Adam, Julian and Jonathan. His brothers Joe and Maurice, his sister Lina, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, at 4.50pm for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 5pm followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, limits of Victoria. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the surgeons, medical staff, nurses and all those who in any way assisted him during his stay at Mater Dei Hospital. Special thanks go to the staff at Surgical Ward 3 and ITU.

MIFSUD. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 80, of Lija, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Josephine, his children Dorothy and her husband Marco Buttigieg, Mark and his partner Yanica, Christianne and her husband Kenneth Agius, his grandchildren Michela and Mattia, his sister, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, September 28, at 3.30pm for Lija parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at the Lija cemetery. Donations on his behalf to the Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALKER. On September 26, ARTHUR, aged 68. He left to mourn his loss his wife Helen, his brothers Austin and his wife Maria, Joseph and his wife Mariann; his in-laws Anthony Degaetano and his wife Cetty, Edward Degaetano and his wife Pauline, Christopher Degaetano and his wife Rita, Sandra Baldacchino and her husband Dennis, various nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Monday, September 28, at the Basilica of the Assumption of St Mary, Mosta, at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our mother VIOLET, on the anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and great affection our father ORESTE and our brother EDGAR now moving together in celestial paths. To live in hearts one leaves behind is not to die. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Always fondly remembered by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Martine and her husband Duncan, his grandchildren, family and friends.

FISH – TIMOTHY. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and nannu on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his family. Merciful Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

FISH – TIM. He left us a year ago and is very much missed. His friends in Gozo.

PULLICINO – DENISE. Cher-ished memories of a dear wife and mother. Always loved, always treasured. Raphael, Francesca and Kristina.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our darling DENISE, on the 40th anniversary of the day you went away. You’re dearly loved and missed always. You were wonderful in every way. We cherish all our memories of you.

Not ours to know

The reason why

From loved ones we must part

But ours to live in faith and hope

Though bleeding to the heart.

Treasure her Lord in Your garden of rest. Mummy, Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

PULLICINO – DENISE.

40 years have passed since the day I lost you,

My beautiful darling sister DENISE.

Life was never the same without you. We were so close.

You were kind-hearted, sweet and gentle and I loved you dearly.

The youngest of us four, such a joy!

My heart aches in sadness and tears still flow.

You are always in my thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and missed. Marie.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 43rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

