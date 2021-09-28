Obituary

TABONE. On September 27, JOHN widow of Jessie, known as ‘il-Moka’, of Valletta residing in Floriana, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Carmen and her husband Charles, Tony and his wife Louise, Manuel and his wife Rita, Anna and her husband Tony, his grandchildren Elaine, Catherine, Elisa, Kim, Karl, Christian, Lara, Christine, Jessica and Marie-Claire, his great-grandchildren Jack, Giulia, Sofia, Luigi, Isaac and Emilia, his brother George, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 29, at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our mother VIOLET, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and great affection our father ORESTE and our brother EDGAR loved and missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory and grateful remembrance on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA – NICOLINA. On the first anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and deeply missed by her son David, his wife Zsofia and her grandson Charles. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FISH – TIMOTHY. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and nannu on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his family. Merciful Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – DOROTHY. A most loving sister and aunt remembered today with much love on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Carmen, Joseph, Kristian and Lisa and their families.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beautiful youngest daughter and sister DENISE, on the 41st anniversary of her sad passing. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by Mummy, Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.No longer in our life to share,But in our hearts, you’re always there.Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 44th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

