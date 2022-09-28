OBITUARY

BUSUTTIL. On September 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Louise, his devoted children Christina and her husband Christopher, Francesca and her husband Anthony, his grandchildren Michaela, Nicholas and George, his brother Dominic and sister Margaret and her husband Ronald, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, September 29, at Ta’ l-Ibrag parish church, at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our mother VIOLET, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and great affection our father ORESTE and our brother EDGAR. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Today’s, 6.30pm, Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of their soul.

FAVA – NICOLINA. On the second anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and deeply missed by her son David, his wife Zsofia and her grandson Charles. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FISH – TIMOTHY. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and nannu on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his family. Merciful Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – DOROTHY. Wonderful memories of a loving sister and aunt today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sister Carmen, Joseph, Kristian and Lisa and their families.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our darling sister DENISE, on the 42nd anniversary and now reunited with dearest mummy who passed away on December 11, 2021 and daddy d. May 25, 1999. Remembering them with so much love and a lifetime of memories. Alex, Austin and Marie.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 45th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather – MICHAEL DEBONO (1930-1999) today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. You are always in our prayers. Your family.

