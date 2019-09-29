Birth

CLASPER. To Daisy née Kirk and Oliver, at 12.44am on September 21, in Sydney, the precious gift of a son – OTTO MICHAEL.

Birthday Greetings

Best wishes to a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, FRIDA GRECH, today on your 73rd birthday. Your husband John, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne, Stephen, his wife Maria and granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

Obituary

FISH. On September 28, TIMOTHY, aged 68 passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Franca née Grima, his beloved children Jessica and Logan and his wife Grace, his adored grandchildren Clyde, Ava and Haydn, his very close siblings and their families Catherine and Barry Russell, Joanne and Alfred Attard, Anthony and Shirley, Flissy and William Forrester and Angela and John Gilbert, his in-laws and their families Mary Ann and Joe Pace, Paul and Helen, Philip and Jackie and Joe, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrange­ments will be announced later. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet memory of our dearest PAUL today being the 19th anni­versary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our hearts and he will be forever loved, forever missed and forever mourned. His beloved wife Margaret and his adored sons Simon and his wife Michelle, Michael and his wife Erica and his grandson Sebastian. Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved brother PAUL on the 19th anniversary of his meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his brother John and his sisters Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our affectionate uncle PAUL on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His nephews and nieces Peter, Nicholas, Michael, Christopher, Adrian, Martina, Justine, Louisa, Juliana and Felicity.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memo­ries of VICTOR, a beloved hus­band, father and grandfather, today, September 29, being the 31st anniversary of his demise.

Memories are like leaves of gold

They never tarnish or grow old.

Locked in our hearts

You will always be loved and remembered for all eternity.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Lina, his children Mario, Joe, Henriette, Marcelle and Jacqueline and their respective families. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today at 10am and 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. Beloved sister forever, lovingly remembered by Violet and Antoinette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FLYNN – HARRY. Long gone but still lovingly remembered by his family.

MARGUERAT – LAURA. Remembering with much love and pride our dearest sister, on the sixth anniversary of her meeting the Lord on 29.9.2013.

Just a prayer from the family who loved you,

Just a memory fond and true,

In our hearts you will live forever,

Because we thought the world of you.

Carol, Cèline, Claude, Marielle, Maude and Cynthia.

MICELI-FARRUGIA – ANTHONY, 29.9.2002. In loving memory of Ninì. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian, Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca, Francis and all their families.

