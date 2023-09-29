Obituaries

Mary Azzopardi Mary Azzopardi

AZZOPARDI. On September 26, at Saint Vincent de Paul Residence, MARY, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her children Peppi and his wife Mandy, Simon and his wife Jennifer, Charles, Yvette and her husband Jesmond, her grandchildren John and his husband Michele, Stefan, Damian, Marija, Xandru, Owen, Craig and Gabrijel, her brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 30, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On September 25, at St Catherine Home, JOAN, widow of Louis, aged 95, passed on to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her sons Victor and his wife Anne, Joe and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Andrew and his wife Barbara, Nick and his wife Yanika, Ben and Martina, Hannah and Paul, Mia and Tom, her much loved great-granddaughters Emma and Isla, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends amongst them her devoted friends Charles and Ersilia, whom she loved so much. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 30, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the Zammit Tabona chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters and carers of St Catherine Home, Attard, who took such good care of Joan these last few years.

Birthday Greetings

Best wishes to a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, FRIDA GRECH, on your birthday. Your husband John, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne, Stephen, his wife Maria and grand-daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

In Memoriam

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet remembrance of PAUL, a dearly loved husband to Margaret and adored father to Simon and his wife Michelle and to Michael and his wife Erica and a much-missed grandfather to Sebastian, Jeremy, Alexander and Alyssa. Always so present in our hearts especially today the 23rd anniversary since he was called back to the Father’s House. May the Lord enfold you in His mercy, May you find eternal life. Forever loved, forever missed, forever mourned.

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved brother PAUL on the 23rd anniversary of his meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his brother John and his sisters Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our affectionate uncle PAUL on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His nephews and nieces Peter, Nicholas, Michael, Christopher, Adrian, Martina, Justine, Louisa, Juliana and Felicity.

MICELI-FARRUGIA – ANTHONY, 29.9.2002. In loving memory of our father, Ninì. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca, Francis and all their families.

In loving and living memory of a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend on the 19th year of her departure to her heavenly home - JOSEPHINE GALEA. You will always remain dearly in our hearts, your wisdom on our lips, and your kindness never forgotten.

In loving memory of ALFRED ATTARD on the 13th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his sons Mario, Franco and Adrian, his grandchildren Rebekah, Gianni, Bertina and Jules, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 30 at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

