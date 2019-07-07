Obituaries

CREMONA. On September 2, at her residence, MARIA, widow of Saviour, of Valletta, residing in Tarxien, aged 94, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Dorothy and her husband Paul, Marcell, her grandchildren Ramon and his partner Amanda, Sharon and her husband Sergio, Ashley and her husband Omar, Renzo, Vanessa and her partner Peter, Kim and her partner Danica, great-grandchildren, her sister Iris, widow of John, her in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her residence, today, Tuesday, September 3, at 2.45pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. On September 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIER ANTON MD sive PIERRE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Luigi and his wife Daniela, Alberto and his wife Cynthia, grandchildren Valentina, Matteo and Alexander. He is also missed by Patricia Salomone, his sisters Liliana, Sylvia and Maria as well as his brother Louis, together with their spouses, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. Funeral Mass will be held today, Tuesday, September 3, at 9am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PACE. In loving memory of ALFREDO on the 38th anniversary of his death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

