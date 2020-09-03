Obituary

BORG. On August 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMANUEL, aged 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his son Edwin and his wife Rose, his daughter MaryAnne, widow of Francis J. Penza, and his daughter Dorothy and her husband Joseph Cassar. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Christine and Daniela Cassar, Herbert and Kenneth Penza, Mariella, Claire, Allison and David Borg and all their families. He will also be dearly missed by all his other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, September 3, at 7.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of WILFRED, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten, always in our hearts. Isabelle, Greta and Sandro, Erika, Zea, Azia, relatives and friends.

GRECH – RENO. On the 20th anniversary of his demise. Papa you left us too soon, but your spirit lives on in our hearts and now in Giorgio and Giulio, whom you have never met. Miss you loads. Please watch over us and take care of mama. Elena and Aldo.

PACE. In loving memory of ALFREDO on the 39th anniversary of his death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.