GERMAN. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, HERMAN L, widower of Lina née Mea, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loving daughter Arienne and husband Timothy Sullivan, his son-in-law Gerard Camilleri husband of the late Charisse, his grandchildren Andrew, Christian, Fay and Rebecca, their spouses and great-grandchildren, his brother Brian and wife Maryse, sister-in-law Carmen, nephews and nieces, relatives, his carer Joyce Claveria and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 4, at the Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On September 1, JOHN, born in Gżira, residing in Sliema, passed away peacefully to eternal life aged 85. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine née Bonavia, his daughter Moira and her partner Sean and his son Colin. He will also be missed by his sister Norah Corcoran, his sisters-in-law Anne Tabone, Carmen Zammit, Elizabeth Morris, Josephine Bonavia and Isabelle Tabone, along with his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 4 at 9am to Jesus of Nazareth Church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – WILFRED. Today the fifth anniversary of his demise.

A beautiful memory,

Dearer than gold

Of a father and husband

Whose worth can never be told.

There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill.

Always missed and loved by his wife Isabelle, his children Greta and Erika, and his adored grandchildren Zea and Azia.

PACE. In loving memory of ALFREDO on the 40th anniversary of his death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

