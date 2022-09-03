Obituary

VALENZIA. On September 1, Lt. Col. KENNETH J. VALENZIA, widower of Maryse née Salomone, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Kevin and his wife Nella, Michael and his wife Joan, David and his wife Helen, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John and wife Eileen, his in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadevere will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 6, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of WILFRED JOHN, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Isabel, children Greta and Erika, treasured grandchildren Zea and Azia, relatives and friends. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

PACE. In loving memory of ALFREDO on the 41st anniversary of his death today, September 3, and on his 100th birthday on September 28. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

