In Memoriam

CARDONA – GERALD PUBLIUS of Floriana, resident of Sliema. On the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his wife Antoinette, his daughters, their respective families and that of his deceased son, Dion. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PILLOW – GERTIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Pat and Walter, Nicky and Carole, Erika and Denise. Sadly missed by Laura and Christine. A prayer is solicited.

SULLIVAN – CARMELO. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

