Obituaries

FAVA. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, NICOLINA, née Bugeja, widow of Charles, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son David and his wife Zsofia, her beloved grandson Charles, her sister Katie, her sister-in-law Carmelina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday September 30, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SEAGER. On September 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, CATHERINE JOSEPHINE ROSE, née Schembri, aged 86, sadly passed away. The daughter of George and Annette Schembri, she leaves behind a daughter and son, Linda Dawson-Seager and Mark Seager; four grandchildren, Robyn and Holly Dawson and Zoe and Reece Seager, and one great-grandchild Zeah, along with many close friends and family. Having shared her life between England and Malta, she will be sorely missed by many. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 1, at 2.30pm, at St Peter’s parish church, Birżebbuġa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PILLOW – GERTIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Pat and Walter, Nicky and Carole, Erika and Denise. Sadly missed by Laura and Christine. A prayer is solicited.

SULLIVAN – CARMELO. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

