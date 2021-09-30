Obituaries

ABELA. On September 25, peacefully in his sleep at home, JOSEPH, 66, widower of Christine, of Dingli and residing in St Julian’s, former Director at the Dragonara and member of the Malta Judo Association, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Daniel and his wife Joanne, Victoria and her partner Karl, Andrew and his partner Philippa, his mother Maria, his grandchildren Rebecca, Hannah, Alexander and Charlotte, his siblings Peter, Martin, Marika and their spouses, his sister-in-law Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 2, at 1.15pm for the Dingli parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CIANTAR. On September 28, at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, St Julian’s, DORIS née Guillaumier, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Marie and her husband Peter George Ferry, Pauline and her husband Mario Farrugia and Monica and her husband Joseph Vella Galea; her brother Herbert and his wife Catherine, her sister-in-law Irene, widow of her brother Joseph of Australia; nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 1, at 8.15am, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA – ANTHONY J (known as Tony), remembered by his daughter Christiane and her husband Robert, his grandchildren Kyra and Craig, and their partners Rylan and Elenia, who sadly he has both never met. Wish you could have watched your family grow. Please remember him, especially today, 20 years since his passing. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord.

SULLIVAN – CARMELO. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

