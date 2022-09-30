Obituary

WESTMARLAND. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, H.E. the Rev. COLIN ANDREW WESTMARLAND MBE ECLJ GCrLJ, aged 85, for many years minister of St Andrew’s Scots church, Valletta, and Senior Chaplain Emeritus of the Grand Commandery of the Castello, a jurisdiction of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his niece Keren and nephew Andrew and their families. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 4, at ta’ Braxia Cemetery chapel, 10am. No flowers by request but donations to the Grand Commandery of the Castello, Torri Lanzun, San Ġwann SĠN 1769 will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dear brother JOHN, today being the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and missed by his brothers Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALFRED ATTARD on the 12th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his sons Mario, Franco and Adrian, his grandchildren Rebekah, Gianni and Bertina, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, September 30 at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.