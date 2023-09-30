Obituaries

PACE. On September 28, ANTHONY, aged 76, born in Floriana and residing in Swieqi and St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Laura, his son Ramon and his wife Anna Marie, his daughter Elaine and her husband Sandro Attard, his grandchildren Julian, Daniel, Sabrina, Thomas and Kristina, his brother and sisters, in-laws and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, September 30, at 11am, for Floriana parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11.30am, followed by interment at Vittoriosa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On September 27, at St James Hospital, Sliema, GREGORY, widower of Nikolina, née Cassar, of Marsascala, aged 94, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Madeleine, his daughter Marisa and her husband Louis Giordimaina, his son Nicholas, his grandchildren Christopher and his wife Rosanne, Justin and his partner Ruth, Andre and his partner Lara, Nicolette and her husband Zak, his brother and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital today, Saturday, September 30, and Mass will be said at St Anne parish church, Marsascala, at 7.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Id-Dar tal-Povidenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May he enjoy eternal peace in the arms of the Risen Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesima die since the demise of ANTHONY GRECH SANT, Masses for the repose of his soul will be said at 7.30am, 5.15 and 6.30pm at St Mary’s parish church, Attard. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

SULLIVAN – CARMELO E. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen and their respective spouses Franco, Edith and Marisa, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.