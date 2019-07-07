Obituary

SIROL. On September 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, RANIERO of Paola, aged 64, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Gemma, née Kenely, his son Edward and his wife Christine, his sister-in-law Miriam Ellul, his brother-in-law Wilfred, widows of his brothers-in-law Terry, Carmen and Agnes, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, at 10am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola. In keeping with his wishes, his body will be donated to the University of Malta for medical research and teaching. No flowers by request but donations towards the Ambulance Training Centre of the St John Ambulance will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 11th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

CURMI. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 46th anniversary of his departure.

Death changes everything.

Time changes nothing,

I still miss the sound of your voice,

The wisdom of your advice,

The stories of your life

And just being by your side.

So NO, time changes nothing,

I still miss you dad just as much today

As I did on the day I lost you.

I simply miss you more and more each passing day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Fofo, his daughter Rosa, wife of George Guillaumier, his grandsons Kristian and Gilbert, their wives and his great-grandchildren Beppe, Thomas, Jamie and Alexandra.

LICARI – MICHAEL. Cherished and unfading memories of a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Iris, his sons and daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LICARI – MICHAEL. In everlasting memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grand-father, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always loved and remembered by his daughter Anita, Eddie, Robert, Sarah and Joshua and their respective families. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.