DEBATTISTA. On September 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, who had just turned 100 last May, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sons and daughters Joseph and his wife Marcelle, Maria, wife of Vincent Vassallo, Paul and his wife Viviane, Philip and his wife Therese, Lukie and her husband Ismaele Sironi and Georgina and her husband Lawrence Pavia. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren Kristian and Ryan, Simon, Margot and Michael, Julian and Georgina, Adrian, Stefan and Matthew, Clara and Daniele, and Sara, Norma, Kristina and Luke, their husbands, wives and fiancées and his eight great-grandchildren. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 5, at 8am, for the Annunciation of Our Lord parish church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery (Tal-Erwieħ), Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 12th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

CURMI. In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved, ANTHONY, today the 47th year of his sad departure. I know that I have an angel watching over me from heaven and I call him dad. It’s because of you dear dad that I believe in angels. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by his wife Fofo, his daughter Rosa, wife of George Guillaumier, his grandsons Kristian and Gilbert, their wives and his great-grandchildren Beppe, Thomas, Jamie and Alexandra.

GEORGE – MAY, née Crockford. Today being the fourth anniversary of her passing. Four years have passed but you remain in our hearts. Upon another shore and in a greater light. With love always, her daughter Denise, grandson Nick and his wife Alex, her brother Patrick and his wife Kathy and all her nephews and nieces.

LICARI. Cherished and unfading memories of MICHAEL, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Iris, his sons and daughters and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LICARI – MICHAEL. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. We remember you with great love and immense gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anita, Eddie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

