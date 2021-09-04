In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 13th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

CURMI – ANTHONY. Beautiful memories of a very special dad, today the 48th anniversary of his sad departure.

Every day I tell you that I miss you.

It’s the silence that follows that breaks my heart over and over again.

I guess that missing you is just my heart’s way of reminding me how much I love you.

One thing I promise, to keep your memory alive by: Speaking your name.

Telling your stories and loving you till the day I die.

Your loving daughter Rosa, her husband George Guillaumier, your grandsons Kristian and Gilbert, their wives and your four precious great-grandchildren that you would have adored. May he rest in peace.

LICARI. Cherished and unfading memories of MICHAEL, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Iris, his sons and daughters and their respective families. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord.

LICARI. Fond and grateful memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather MICHAEL today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise.

Our hearts still ache in sadness,

And secret tears still flow,

What it meant to loose you,

No one will ever know.

Much loved and sadly missed by his daughter Anita, Eddie, Robert, Sarah, Joshua and their respective families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

