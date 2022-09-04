Obituaries

NAUDI. On September 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his sons Antoine and his wife Kathleen, Gordon and his wife Christine, his grandchildren Karla, Luca, Jamie and Robyn, his brother and sister, in-laws, their respective spouses and families, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, September 5, at 1.45 pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALENZIA. On September 1, Lt Col KENNETH J VALENZIA, widower of Maryse, née Salomone, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Kevin and his wife Nella, Michael and his wife Joan, David and his wife Helen, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John and wife Eileen, his in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 6, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass in memory of JOSEPHINE FRENDO who passed away last month, will be celebrated on Thursday, September 8, at the Oratory MSSP, Birkirkara and on Saturday, September 10, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, both Masses being at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 14th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of Dr TANCRED BUSUTTIL, obstetrician and gynaecologist, on the fourth anniversary of his demise, on September 5. Sadly missed by his wife Jutta-Maria, née Zeidler, by his children Tancred and Fiona, Petra and Gordon, by his grandchildren Philip, Sophia and George, by Michael, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

CALLEJA. In ever-loving memory of our dear father FERDINAND on the anniversary of his death. 1905-1990. Never forgotten by his wife Evelyn and his daughters Marguerite, Anna and Pia and their families.

CURMI – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a very special and much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 49th anniversary since the Lord called him Home.

Those who think there is a time limit when grieving,

Have never lost a piece of their heart.

Missing you isn’t about how long it’s been

Since I’ve last seen you,

Or the amount of time since I’ve talked to you.

It’s about that very moment in my day when I’m doing something

And wishing you were there by my side sharing it with me.

Miss you so very much dad!

Always remembered with great love and gratitude by his daughter Rosa, her husband George Guillaumier, his grandsons Kristian and Gilbert, their respective wives and his great-grandchildren Beppe, Thomas, Jamie and Alexandra. May the Lord give him eternal rest.

LICARI. Cherished and unfading memories of MICHAEL, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Iris, his sons and daughters and their respective families. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA, née Messina Ferrante. In ever- loving memory of a treasured mother, grandmother and wife on the 16th anniversary of her demise. A Mass for the repose of her dear soul will be celebrated on Sunday, September 18, at the University chapel, at 11am. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

ZARB ADAMI – GEOFFREY. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Tanya, his children Mireille, Brian, Christina and their families. All Masses at St Patrick’s church today and the 6.30pm Mass on September 7, at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

