In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, dearest father and grandfather, today being the 15th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

ZARB ADAMI. In ever loving memory of our dear GEOFFREY. A much loved husband, father and grandfather. Today the third anniversary of his demise. His wife Tanya, children Mireille, Brian and Christina and their respective families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

