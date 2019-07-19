Obituaries

ESCOTT – RICHARD. Passed away peacefully in the UK on July 30, aged 81. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Victoria, his sons Charles and his wife Dawn, Peter, Phillip and his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his five grandchildren, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, September 7, at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On September 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, widower of Carmen, of Sliema, residing in Qawra, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his son Alfred and wife Marie, daughter Elizabeth and husband Ronnie, daughter-in-law Elena, widow of his son Lawrence, his adopted son Fr Vince Savarimuthu, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 6, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL, on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always re-membered by his wife Lydia, his children Martin, Simon, Marie Therese, Andrew and Elizabeth and their spouses and his grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of Dr TANCRED BUSUTTIL, obstetrician and gynaecologist, on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jutta-Maria, née Zeidler, by his children Tancred and Fiona, Petra and Gordon, by his grandchildren Philip, Sophia and George, by Michael, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

BUTLER – MINNIE. Mummy, I miss you so much. Phyllis.

BUTLER – MINNIE. A dearly loved mother and adored grandmother. May she rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – MINNIE, née Borg Hampton. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – IRENE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MASEFIELD – JENNY, née Trigona. In loving memory of my dear sweet cousin. Johanna.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA, née Messina Ferrante. In loving memory, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday at 10.30am at the chapel of the Risen Christ, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On the 13th anniversary of her demise a dear sister MARIA, sadly missed and lovingly remembered today and always. Josephine, Monica and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

To you mama, I remember.

I remember being

In the hollow of your arms.

I remember being

All safe and warm

As I’m told stories of war

Of planes and soldiers

Of times past and gone.

I remember being

Hugged and the feel of your hair as you kissed me.

I remember being

Told to be myself

Never change

To be wise

To know what is right

To know what is wrong

I remember mama,

I remember.

These are the things that

I remember.

Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

Nanna Maria

Tears fall from my eyes; I can barely see,

But in my heart you’re always with me

The memories I have are all in my mind

As I search my soul

For more to find

Thinking of you in the sky above.

Grief is the price we pay for love.

Much love nanna Maria. Claire, Joanna, Kevin, Louise, Jackie, Joseph, Laura, Hannah, Tara, Francesca, Ben.