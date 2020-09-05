Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On September 3, MICHAEL, aged 80, passed away peacefully at home, in the embrace of his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his sons George and his wife Vanessa, Andrew and fiancée Marika, his daughters, Doreen and her husband Jason, and Ina Marie and her husband Sammy, and their respective families, his brothers and sisters and their families, his aunts Annie and Antoinette, his cousins and many friends. The funeral will be held today, Saturday, September 5, at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB ADAMI. On September 4, GEOFFREY, aged 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Tanya née Bonello, his daughter Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, his son Brian and wife Roberta née Valenzia and daughter Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. He also leaves to mourn his grandchildren Emma, Samuel, Thomas, Lisa, Luke and Lexie, and his devoted carer Natividad. He will also be dearly missed by his sister Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, his brother Maurice and his wife Marie Therese, his sister-in-law Adriana, widow of his late brother Noel, and a special mention to his ever devout younger brother Joseph and his wife Joan who has cared for him relentlessly, and also his sister-in-law Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon. He will also be dearly missed by all his relatives and friends. The funeral leaves from Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 7, at 7.30am for St Gregory’s Parish church Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his wife Lydia, his children Martin, Simon, Marie Therese, Andrew and Elizabeth and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother Austin and his wife Marlene, nephews and nieces.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of Dr TANCRED BUSUTTIL, obstetrician and gynaecologist, on the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jutta-Maria, née Zeidler, by his children Tancred and Fiona, Petra and Gordon, by his grandchildren Philip, Sophia and George, by Michael, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

BUTLER – MINNIE. A dearly loved mother and adored grandmother. May she rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – MINNIE, née Borg Hampton. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – IRENE, 5.9.2005. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA, née Messina Ferrante, a cherished wife, mother and grandmother. In loving memory, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Dearly missed, forever in our hearts, Tony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On the 14th anniversary of the demise of a dear sister, MARIA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered today and always. Josephine, Monica, sister-in-law Elizabeth and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of ENRICA ROSE, tomorrow the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents Pamela and Tonio, her brother Stefano, nannu Antoine, nannu Leopold and nanna Mary, aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, September 6, at 9.30am, at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

Just like moonlight on the water

Or sunlight in the sky

Mothers never say goodbye

They remain in our hearts

As we carry on

Their love so beautiful

It never slips away

But remains there

Like moonlight on the water

Or sunlight in the sky

Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

Nanna Maria

We have not heard your voice in years, but our hearts have conversations with you every day.

Claire, Joanna, Kevin, Louise, Jackie, Laura, Joseph, Hannah, Tara, Francesca and Ben.

