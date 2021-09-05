Births

SOBOLLA. On August 24, at Harlaching Hospital, Munich, to Veronica Stivala and Alexander, God’s precious gift of a son and brother to Jules – ERIC JAMES. Deo gratias et Mariæ.

Obituary

FARRUGIA. On September 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn him his beloved wife Carmen, née Zammit, his daughter Charline and her husband Frankie, his son Reuben and his wife Marilyn, his grandchildren Leon, Benjamin and Amy Rae, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 6, at 7am, to St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass will be said at 7.45am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his wife Lydia, his children Martin, Simon, Marie Therese, Andrew and Elizabeth and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother Austin and his wife Marlene, nephews and nieces.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of Dr TANCRED BUSUTTIL, obstetrician and gynaecologist, on the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jutta-Maria, née Zeidler, by his children Tancred and Fiona, Petra and Gordon, by his grandchildren Philip, Sophia and George, by Michael, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

BUTLER – MINNIE. A dearly loved mother and adored grandmother. May she rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – MINNIE, née Borg Hampton. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA. In ever loving memory of FERDINAND on the 31st anniversary of his death. A dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family.

CASTLES – IRENE, 5.9.2005. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of ANTON, former BOV manager. On the 19th anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Lara and husband Michael, son Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA, née Messina Ferrante. In ever loving memory of a treasured mother, grandmother and wife on the 15th anniversary of her demise. A Mass for the repose of her dear soul will be celebrated today, at the University Chapel, at 11am. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. Treasured memories of a dear sister, MARIA, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Her sister Josephine, in-laws and family. May she rest in peace.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of EDWARD on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Rose, his children Margaret, Donald, Stephen, Theresa and Peter and their families. May he rest in peace.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

Words from the heart to you mum 22 years since you left us to join Dad.

Mama, you know we love you

Mama, you are the queen of our hearts

Mama, your love flows from heavens above

Mama, it flows like a steam that runs through our veins

Mama, that love is the food to our souls

Mama, oh mama you know we loved you and always will

Lina and Louis. Joe and Dorothy. Nathalie. Marthese and Terry. Marianne and John.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

Nanna Maria

When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.

Claire, Joanna, Louise, Kevin, Jackie, Laura, Joseph, Hannah, Tara, Francesca and Ben.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.