In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his wife Lydia, his children Martin, Simon, Marie Therese, Andrew and Elizabeth and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother Austin and his wife Marlene, nephews and nieces.

BUTLER – MINNIE. A dearly loved mother and adored grandmother. May she rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – MINNIE, née Borg Hampton. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – IRENE. 5-9-2005. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH – COLIN. In loving memory of our dear Colin on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, September 5, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – MARIA.

If heaven had visiting hours,

We’ll come by and chat a while.

So many changes since you went away... we’ll tell you all about.

We’ll laugh and cry together,

Just like when you were here,

We’ll ask if you could come home,

But we know what you will say...

‘Heaven is now your home’

And that’s where you will stay.

You’ll tell us that you still laugh and cry with us,

“I still chat with you... you know” you’ll say,

“But in your hearts is where you will find me.

Till we meet again.”

Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John, and your precious grandchildren whom you adored and great-grandchildren.

