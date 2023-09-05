Obituary

SANT. On September 2, JOSEPHINE née Sciberras of St Julian’s, widow of Carmelo and mother to Christopher, passed away at her residence and went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter-in-law Julie, her sisters Frances, Doris, Annie and her brother Alfred and their respective families. Also, her beloved extended family Peter, Ramona, Sam, Alex, Daniel and Fabrizia and their families, Monica, Nicolai, Ruth and their respective families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his wife Lydia, his children Martin, Simon, Marie Therese, Andrew and Elizabeth and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother Austin and his wife Marlene, Marie, widow of his brother Philip, nephews and nieces.

BUTLER – MINNIE. A dearly loved mother and adored grandmother. May she rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – MINNIE, née Borg Hampton. A cherished mother and grandmother remembered with love and gratitude, especially today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – IRENE. 5.9.2005. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – In ever loving memory of my dearest father ANTHONY on the 50th anniversary of his passing away. There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. So sadly missed by his daughter Rose Marie, her husband George Guillaumier, his grandsons Kristian and Gilbert and their families.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dear COLIN on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Tuesday, September 5, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

H.E. Chev. SALVINO BECK, SOSJ Hereditary K.t. Commander of Justice Grand Cross. Treasured memories of a beloved and devoted husband and much loved father on the 14th anniversary of his demise on September 5. His devoted wife Teresa and his son Richard William. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of TONY MICALLEF (former Customs Officer) today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and affection by his wife Frida, his children Christian and his wife Lisa, Dirk and his wife Becky, his grandchildren Danila, Sofia and Jamie, his mother Maria Pia, his siblings Charles, Mary Anne, Pauline, Simon, Josette and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

