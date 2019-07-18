Diamond Wedding

Mr JOSEPH M. PISANI and Miss HELEN BUTLER

The marriage took place on September 6, 1959, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, between JOSEPH, son of Mr and Mrs Paul Pisani, and HELEN, daughter of Mr and Mrs Robert Butler. Fr Joseph Borg Hampton officiated. Heartiest congratulations to mummy and daddy from MayAnne and Alex; Joseph and Tess; Michele and Frank; Desiree’ and Charles; Rachel and Stefan. Lots of love to nanna and nannu from Maria, Veronica, John, Josh, Hannah, Jack, Thomas, Sean and Edward.

Obituaries

ESCOTT – RICHARD. Passed away peacefully in the UK on July 30, aged 81. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Victoria née Vella, his sons Charles and his wife Dawn, Peter, Phillip and his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his five grandchildren, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, at 9.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, EVELYN of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her children, Joseph and his wife Doreen, Adrian Vella, and his wife Terry, Mark and his wife Rosanne, Maria and her husband Martin Conrad, her grandchildren Sarah, Maria, Rebecca, Adriana, Andreas, Christopher and Katrina, her sister Mary Connolly, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, at 8.30am, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BELLIZZI. Treasured and unfading memories of PETER PAUL, a dear and loving father, today being the 41st anniversary of his demise. Time passes, but in my thoughts and prayers dad and mum too, will rest forever. Fr Michael.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MAURICE J.V. on the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

CAMILLERI – JANE. Loving and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 16th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon, Helen, Pat and her grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Take her in Thine arms Oh Lord,

And ever let her be

A messenger of Love

Between our hearts and thee.

CASOLANI. Treasured memories of dear ADRIAN on the anniversary of his passing. Angela and Pierre, Raymond and Roslyn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father, today the 59th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

GRECH – JOSEPH. In loving memory, today being the first anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his brother George and his wife Grace, his niece Josephine, his nephew Thomas and his wife Erica. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTUGHESE – JOSEPH. In everlasting memory of a dear father, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

