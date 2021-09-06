Obituaries

AGIUS. On September 4, Perit EMANUEL, known as Lolly, born in Valletta and residing in Msida, passed away peacefully to eternal life, aged 95. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Juliet nèe Gerada, his only child Anna Maria Baldacchino, his grandchildren Anthony, Alistair and Alan and the extended family both here and abroad. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7, at 7.30am, for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It would be appreciated if rather than flowers, donations are made on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Dar Bjorn, Qormi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AXIAQ. On September 4, PETER PAUL, born in Qrendi, residing in Qormi, passed away peacefully to eternal life, aged 84. He will forever be missed and remembered with love by his dearest wife Carmen, his son Mario, his daughter Mary-Lou and her husband Anthony (Assistant Commissioner of Police and Musical Director of the Malta Police Band), his grandchildren Graziabelle and Gabriel, his brothers and sisters and their respective families, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul, today, Monday, September 6, at 2pm, for the Collegiate Church of St George, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of MAURICE J.V. on the 21st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – JANE. In loving and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 18th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon, Helen, Pat and her grandchildren. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Take her in Thine arms oh Lord,

And ever let her be

A messenger of love

Between our hearts and Thee.

CASOLANI. Cherished memo-ries of our dear brother ADRIAN, today the 40th anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of ENRICA ROSE, today the second anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents Pamela and Tonio, her brother Stefano, Nannu Antoine, Nannu Leopold and Nanna Mary, aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul today, September 6, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI – LOUIS. On the second anniversary of his death. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. You will forever be in our hearts as our loving and most treasured husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

