Requiem Mass

The location of the Requiem Mass in memory of JOSEPHINE FRENDO on Thursday, September 8, at 6.30pm, has now been moved to St Joseph Home, Santa Venera. That of Saturday, September 10, remains at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JANE. In loving and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon, Helen, Pat and her grandchildren. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Take her in Thine arms oh Lord,

And ever let her be

A messenger of love

Between our hearts and Thee.

CASOLANI – ADRIAN. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the 41st anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. In loving memory of my dear sister MARIA, née Messina Ferrante, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Affectionately remembered today and always. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Josephine and family.

MIFSUD BONNICI. 15.2.2006 – 6.9.2019. In ever loving memory of ENRICA ROSE, who went to the Lord’s garden three years ago. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents Pamela and Tonio, her brother Stefano, Nannu Antoine, Nannu Leopold and Nanna Mary, aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul today, Tuesday, September 6, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI – LOUIS. On the third anniversary of his death. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish you were here. Lots of love from Nancy and the rest of the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of TONY MICALLEF (former Customs Officer) Yesterday September 5 the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and affection by his wife Frida, his children Christian and his wife Lisa, Dirk and his wife Becky, his grandchildren Danila and Sofia, his mother Maria Pia, his siblings Charles, Mary Anne, Pauline, Simon, Josette and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

