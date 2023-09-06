Obituary

PACE. On September 4, at her residence in Ħamrun, JOSEPHINE, aged 100. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters and sons Mary, May, widow of her son John, Charles and Maria, Fr Michael of Brazil, Anne, Fr Paul SJ, Albert, MUSEUM member, Victor and Anna, and Arthur and Doreen, her grandchildren Gabriela and Kevin Abela, Jean-Claude and Karen, Greta and Johannes, Gustav and Krista, Eleanor, Luis and Christabelle, and Gabriel, her great-grandchildren Adam, Damian, Nathan, Katya, Sarah, Isaac and Robin, as well as her devoted carer Merlyn, besides other relatives and friends. The funeral cortėge leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, at 145pm for St Cajetan’s parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Radju Marija will be appreciated. The family are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JANE. In loving and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon, Helen, Pat and her grandchildren. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Take her in Thine arms oh Lord,

And ever let her be

A messenger of love

Between our hearts and Thee.

CASOLANI. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Angela and Pierre, Raymond and Roslyn.

MIFSUD BONNICI. 15.2.2006 – 6.9.2019. In loving memory of ENRICA ROSE, who went to the Lord’s garden four years ago. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents Pamela and Tonio, her brother Stefano, Nannu Antoine, Nannu Leopold and Nanna Mary, aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul today, Wednesday, September 6, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI – LOUIS. On the fourth anniversary of his death. Our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow. What it means to lose you, no one will ever know. Lots of love from Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Pricilla and David, Melchior, Isaac, Malcolm and Jack.

LINA PORTELLI - 29.09.1936 - 06.09.2022. It’s been a year since y ou shed your pain, to be so quickly reunited with your beloved Aldo. And you finally found your shadow, Your precious granddaughter, Laura. It's been a year....of missing You. With love and unfading memories of a most wonderful mother. Christine and John, Catherine and Ian, and grandchildren Holly, Sam and Christian. Today’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema is dedicated in memory of our precious mother Lina.

