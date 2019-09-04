In Memoriam

BRAY – ANTHONY, 7.9.2006. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Muriel, his son Malcolm and his wife Graziella, his two grand-daughters Francesca and Federica, other relatives and friends. Never forgotten and always in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – ARNOLD, 7.9.1990, died in Miami. Rest in peace. Brian and Carol, Francesca and Rowena.

DELICATA. Beautiful memories are silently kept, of our dear DANIEL, whom we loved and will never forget. Nanna Margaret, nannu Lino and family.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten, his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELO on the 31st year of his passing away. Loving and cherished memories of a father and grandfather. Martes, Anna and their families. May he rest in peace.

PARLATO TRIGONA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother LINA, on the anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart and prayers. Her daughter Tanya. Rest in peace.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

ZARB MIZZI. Ever lasting memories of dear EDWARD on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered forever by his wife Patricia and his children MaryClaire and Paolo, Andrew and Lisa, Ali and Victor and granddaughter Valentina.

“God will put his Angels in charge of you to protect you wherever you go”. Ps. 91 v 11.

