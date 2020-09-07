Obituary

GALEA. On September 6, MARY, of Birkirkara, widow of Gerald, aged 87, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Tessie and her husband Joseph Fenech, Perit Mannie, widower of Catherine, her grandchildren Cherilyn, Oriana, Paul, Michelangelo, Andreas, Imperia and Ruben, her brothers Lino and Melkis, her in-law Charles, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, at 3.30pm for the Church of St Mary (Old Church), Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Attard cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DELICATA.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal.

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

We miss you dear DANIEL and love you always. Nanna Margaret, nannu Lino and family.

FALZON – MARIO. On the first anniversary of his demise. Resting where no shadows fall. Loved and remembered by us all. His Family.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten, his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

