OBITUARIES

CUMBO. On September 6, EVAN (former owner of Mireva Bookshop), aged 67, went to meet his Creator. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam nèe Doublesin, his mother Carmena, his sister Doris and her husband Luciano, his brother Anthony, his brother-in-law David, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held today, Wednesday, September 7, at Mġarr parish church, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Tarxien Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE SCHRANZ. On September 5, JOSEPH, has passed away peacefully during his sleep at night. Joseph was born on May 25, 1946, he was the third of six children of Mary Rose Schranz and Agostino Depasquale. Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was happiest when gathered with all his family. Joseph leaves to mourn his loving wife Rosette née Gaffiero, his son Andrea, his daughter Cristina and her husband Niki, his two grandchildren Julian and Michael, his brother and sisters Tony, Marthese and Doreen, all other relatives and his many friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, September 8, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

The location of the Requiem Mass in memory of JOSEPHINE FRENDO tomorrow, Thursday, September 8, at 6.30pm, has now been moved to St Joseph Home, Santa Venera. The one of Saturday, September 10, remains at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

IN MEMORIAM

CARUANA. In memory of our dearest TONY, on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Denise, Daniela, Roberto and Giulia. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DELICATA – DANIEL. We who loved you sadly miss you especially today, 20 years since you left us. Nanna Margaret, nannu Lino and family.

FALZON – MARIO. Today being the third anniversary of his passing away. No longer in my life to share, but in my heart you’re always there. Pamela.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten, his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELO. On the 34th anniversary of his demise. So sorely missed by his daughters Martes and Tony Falzon, Anna and Sobrero Giosuè, grandchildren Dieter and Sara, Elyza and Pedro, Miguel and great-grandchildren Sebby and Isabella. May he rest in peace.

PACE – RONALD J. In loving memory, today the third anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed by his loving wife Lina and family. Also remembered by his dedicated carers. Forever in our hearts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PARLATO TRIGONA – LINA. Missing and remembering with love my dear mother on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tanya.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

