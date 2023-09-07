IN MEMORIAM

DELICATA. We miss you and love you always dear DANIEL, forever in our hearts. Nanna Margaret, nannu Lino and family.

FALZON – MARIO. Today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Unfading, loving memories. Pamela.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much loved and never forgotten, his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – LINA. Missing and remembering with love my dear mother on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tanya.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

Cherished and unfading memories of CARMELO MANGION a much loved father and grandfather, today being the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Always so lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughters Simone and Adrienne, their husbands Raphael and Joe, and his treasured grandchildren Nicole, Martine and Simon. Remembering you every day with love.

