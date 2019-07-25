Obituaries

CILIA. On September 5, CHARLES, passed away peacefully, aged 80. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Josephine, his sons Mario, Gerard, Joseph and his wife Marie Louise, his grandchildren David, Matthew, Sarah, Catherine, his brothers and sisters amongst whom Rev Fr Joe Cilia OP, parish priest of Jesus of Nazareth church, Sliema, and their families, his wife’s brother, sister, in-laws and their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, at 2.30pm, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. Instead of flowers donations towards Puttinu Cares Foundation, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI BORDA. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA MARIA née Attard, of Sliema, widow of Edwin, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Elizabeth and her husband John, Louis and his wife Nathalie, Edward and his wife Audrey, Giselle and her partner Andrew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 9 at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family vault at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On September 6, at St George’s Hospital in London, ENRICA ROSE, aged 13, passed away to eternal life, peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved parents Tonio and Pamela née Scicluna Giusti, her beloved and supporting brother Stefano, her grandparents nannu Antoine, nannu Leopold and nanna Mary, her aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, other relatives, friends and teachers and staff members, especially at St Dorothy’s School, Żebbuġ and Brigitte Gauci Borda School of Dance. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Rainbow Ward, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their professional care and unrelenting love and support for the family. Thanks also to the staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London and other hospitals in the United Kingdom where she received medical care. Special thanks to Puttinu Cares for the extraordinary and selfless support, love and care given throughout Enrica’s illness. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at this time. Details about the celebration of her life will be announced shortly. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Nanna Rose, we trust that you will watch over her.

MUSCAT. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, Josephine, née Raggio, of Vittoriosa and residing in Naxxar, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Victor, her children Mario and his wife Jennifer, Josephine and her husband Antoine, Eugenio and his wife Maria, Joanna and Joe, Maryanne and Ivan, Licia and Joe, grandchildren and their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, all their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, September 12 at 7.45am for St Lawrence Collegiate Church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI. On September 6, LOUIS, aged 90, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nancy née Cuschieri, his daughter Edwina and her husband Alfred Vassallo, his grandchildren Priscilla and her husband Marquis David Buttigieg de Piro, Melchior, his great grandchildren Isaac, Malcolm and Jack, his very devoted carer Estela Ganas, other relatives and friends. Grateful appreciation to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow Monday September 9 for Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, St Julian’s where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8:30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (back entrance). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In sweet remembrance of MARK (Coxter) who left us for eternal life two years ago. So very deeply missed and remembered every passing day by those who knew him and loved him. Forever in our hearts. Your family. Rest in peace.

ARRIGO – WANDA. Fond memories of a wonderful and caring mother today on the anniversary of her death. Please remember her in your prayers. Christina and Victor. Jackie and Hugh.

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BALDACCHINO – VINCENT. Dear papa, thank you for teaching me the right values through your silence and wise words. Miss you, love you. Josephine.

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 39th anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BONELLO – LINA AND RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents who passed away on 8.9.2008 and 12.9.1993. Sylvia, Dorothy and their families. May the Lord, grant them eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of my dear husband, GEORGE, who passed away on 9.9.1997. 22 long years have passed since the day you went away, but the memory of your special love is in my heart to stay. Your loving wife Dawn.

BORG. Unfading sweet thoughts of our dear GEORGE, son and brother-in-law who passed away on 9.9.1997. You’re dearly loved and missed always. We cherish all our memories of you. Though absent you are ever near. Marie and Neil, Sandy, Keith and Hayley Marshall.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN, today being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA-ANN, née Douthwaite, on the 48th anniversary of her demise, aged 38.

Mum, everyday in some small way

Though absent, you are ever near,

Still loved, still missed and ever dear

Her loving children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. Cherished memories of our dear parents on the 23rd anniversary of their demise, GIOVANNA (8.1.1996) and COSTANTINO (13.9.1996). Sadly missed by their children Perry, Sr. Dolores, David, Joe and Gaetano widower of RoseMarie, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA. On the 13th anniversary of her passing away, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10.30am at the chapel of The Risen Christ, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Forever in our hearts, Tony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

MILLER. Unforgettable memories of our beloved PATRICK, especially today, the first anniversary of his unexpected death. Fondly remembered and sorely missed by all his cousins and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being said today at 11.15am at St Anthony’s chapel, St Mary’s Street, Marsalforn (overlooking Otters). May he rest in peace.

SATARIANO. In ever loving memory of my dear father GEORGE, today the 54th anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Anna.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of a dear father. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James and Oriel.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of a beloved father on the anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed. Jojo, Angela, Patrick and Rebekah.

SPITERI. In memory of CARMELA, a loving and caring mother-in-law to Freda, widow of her son Charles and dearest nanna to Vicky, Karl and Daniela, on the third anniversary of her demise. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8am at Mosta parish church and at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

Congratulations

Salvu and Kathleen Fenech congratulate their daughter, Moira Catania for successfully defending her PhD thesis at the University of Bradford, England. The examiners awarded a pass without corrections to her thesis on Budget institutions in the Euro Area. Her husband Aldo, her son Eric and her daughter Elise also confer their congratulations.

